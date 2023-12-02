Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $135.49.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

