Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SDY stock opened at $121.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

