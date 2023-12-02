Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,556,470 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,720,000 after buying an additional 222,113 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 146,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.90. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.