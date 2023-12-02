Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

