Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $119.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

