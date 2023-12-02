Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,286,000 after purchasing an additional 207,800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Copa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $248,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CPA opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPA

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.