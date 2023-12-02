Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MCK opened at $464.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.75. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $476.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

