Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 12.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 437,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,898,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Baidu by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 56.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

