Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,081 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Baidu by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 437,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,898,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 54.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.76. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

