Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cencora by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $204.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.75. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $205.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

