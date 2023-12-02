Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,313 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $98.13 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

