Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.44.

NYSE CRM opened at $259.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.91. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

