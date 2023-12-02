Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,495 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

