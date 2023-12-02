Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 27 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,734,000 after buying an additional 93,073 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 3.6 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $482.60 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

