Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,936 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.09.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $138.27 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

