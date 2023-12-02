Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,936 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $138.27 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods



DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

