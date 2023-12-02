Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 882 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average of $130.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

