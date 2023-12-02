Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 90.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after purchasing an additional 484,345 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,218,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 247,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 753,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 247,116 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NTES. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $66.32 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.92.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

