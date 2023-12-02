Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Raised by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Equinix by 59.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $824.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $748.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $761.01. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $640.92 and a 52-week high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Equinix

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $832.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

