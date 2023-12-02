Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $33.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Equitable stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 289.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 37,963 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Equitable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Equitable by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Equitable by 382.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Equitable by 4.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 52,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

