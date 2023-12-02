Eric J. Finnsson Sells 14,500 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $16,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $22,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Shares of EAST opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Eastside Distilling from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

