Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Essex Property Trust worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $476,588,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 98,059.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 297,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after acquiring an additional 297,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $220.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.05 and a 200-day moving average of $225.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

