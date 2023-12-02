EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

EuroDry Trading Up 1.0 %

EuroDry stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.53. EuroDry had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EuroDry

About EuroDry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDRY. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of EuroDry by 14.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EuroDry by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

