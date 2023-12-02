EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
EuroDry Trading Up 1.0 %
EuroDry stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.53. EuroDry had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of EuroDry
About EuroDry
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EuroDry
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.