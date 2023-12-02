EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,964,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,417,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

