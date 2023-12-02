Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Stock Position Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $489,181,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $46.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $468.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

