Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,793,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,911,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $1,360,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after purchasing an additional 321,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,933,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,617,000 after acquiring an additional 265,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $44.94 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.