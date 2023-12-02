Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,865.00

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865 ($48.82) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($48.95). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($48.82), with a volume of 5,102 shares.
Fidessa group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,865 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,865.
About Fidessa group
Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.
