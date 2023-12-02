Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRGI opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $222.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4,272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

