Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:FC opened at C$10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 7.72. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$9.41 and a 52-week high of C$12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.33.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Keith L. Ray bought 6,500 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.