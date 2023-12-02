FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.00.

FirstService Price Performance

FSV stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. FirstService has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.22.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the second quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FirstService by 126.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in FirstService in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

