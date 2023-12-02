FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1887 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SKOR stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $48.77.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.