Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Fluor Stock Up 2.6 %

FLR stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Fluor has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Fluor by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fluor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLR

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.