FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Shares Down 0.7%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 5,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 48,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000.

About FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.

