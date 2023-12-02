Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 0.9 %

Franklin Covey stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.99 million, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 21.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

