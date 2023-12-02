Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

FRLN stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.39. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 86,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

