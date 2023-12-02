Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Trading 15.3% Higher

Shares of Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Free Report) traded up 15.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. 3,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Frontier Investment Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Investment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frontier Investment stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Free Report) by 132.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

