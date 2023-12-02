Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 198 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 42,994.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 147,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after buying an additional 66,989 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GD opened at $249.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

