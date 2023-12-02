Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 896 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

