Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 290 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Shares of SPG opened at $128.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

