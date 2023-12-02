Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 292 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $159,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $2,677,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $185.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.02. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.