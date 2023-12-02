Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 53 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $501.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $505.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.71.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

