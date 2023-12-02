Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $234.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.52. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

