Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $241,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $1,491,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 293.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after buying an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 61.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 71,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 27,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.40.

Cintas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $558.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.93 and its 200 day moving average is $500.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $559.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

