Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

