Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $216.91 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQV

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.