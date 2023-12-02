Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total value of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,641.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,577.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,519.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

