Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS opened at $64.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

