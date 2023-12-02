Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after buying an additional 507,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $132.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.70.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

