Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $266.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.16. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

