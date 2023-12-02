Fundamental Research Analysts Give Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) a C$13.34 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$13.34 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AI has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Laurentian set a C$13.00 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of AI stock opened at C$10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$450.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.93. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$9.76 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 104.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.27%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

